Overview

Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Liwanpo works at ST JOSEPH HERITAGE MEDICAL GROUP in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.