Dr. Llewellyn Packia Raj, MD
Overview of Dr. Llewellyn Packia Raj, MD
Dr. Llewellyn Packia Raj, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Packia Raj's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Spine & Sports Physicians1750 112th Ave NE Ste D258, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 498-2272
-
2
Overlake Clinics - Musculoskeletal Medicine1740 NW Maple St Ste 111, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 394-1200Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Packia Raj is the most competent knowledgeable doctor I have ever seen. He is kind and compassionate and really listens to your concerns during the appointment. He doesn't hurry you along to get to his next patient like so many other doctors do! I am extremely impressed with him and his office staff. If I could rate him higher than 5 stars I would do so in a heartbeat...speaking of hearts, his is huge!! What a great guy!!
About Dr. Llewellyn Packia Raj, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1659339695
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
