Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llewellyn Rowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Llewellyn Rowe, MD
Dr. Llewellyn Rowe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiology Consultants1706 2nd Loop Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 629-8084
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowe?
First visit...an urgent request. Very kind and thorough. Very thankful that he examined and diagnosed me today.
About Dr. Llewellyn Rowe, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801816145
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.