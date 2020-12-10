Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD
Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
1
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Retina Associates Of Cleveland170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-2238Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
4
Cleveland Eye Clinic36991 American Way, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 934-5816
5
Cleveland Eye Clinic7001 S Edgerton Rd # B, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (440) 526-1974
6
Cleveland Eye Clinic7001 S Edgerton Rd, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (440) 526-1974
7
Strongsville office17534 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 238-8900
8
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
9
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
10
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In June of 2020 I was referred to Dr. Rao for a retina problem in each of my eyes which required two surgeries. From my first appointment with Dr. Rao I felt very comfortable with both him and any one of his staff. I was very nervous and Dr. Rao made every step of the way comfortable and painless. Both he and his staff explained to me in detail the procedure I would have, what I could expect with recovery and follow up. He took time to explain to me any questions I had. I have been recommending Dr. Rao and Retina Associates to everyone and he will be the first one I call if I have any further problems. Can't thank the whole team enough from the front desk to Dr. Rao and his staff. And a thank you to my ophthalmologist for referring me to Dr. Rao. He truly saved my eyesight.
About Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518165448
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Inf|New York Eye &amp; Ear Inf
- University Hospital Case Western
- Forest Park Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.