Overview of Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD

Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Warren, OH, Lorain, OH, Avon, OH, Brecksville, OH, Strongsville, OH, Westlake, OH, Beachwood, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.