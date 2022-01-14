Dr. L Roderick Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Roderick Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. L Roderick Anderson, MD
Dr. L Roderick Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was ver impressed with the way the office operates, as well as the staff. I really appreciate that Dr. ANDERSON was so pleasant, took time with exam, reviewed results and answered my questions. Great work!
About Dr. L Roderick Anderson, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Med Center
- University of Arizona
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
