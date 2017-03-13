See All Podiatrists in Acworth, GA
Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD

Podiatry
3.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Acworth, GA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD

Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Bardwell works at Margaret Keeling, MD | Wellsar Kennestone OB/GYN in Acworth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bardwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret Keeling, MD | Wellsar Kennestone OB/GYN
    4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 301, Acworth, GA 30101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 574-3135
  2. 2
    Lloyd Bardwell
    699 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 793-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 13, 2017
    I LOVE Dr. Bardwell. Always keeps me informed and is very patient with my many questions. Highly recommended!
    Christen in BALL GROUND — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1255321303
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Ctr Of Central Ga, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • Mercer U
    • Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
