Dr. Lloyd Bridges, MD
Dr. Lloyd Bridges, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Ourhealth Physicians Group LLC901 E 4th St Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 202-6526
Aetna
Dr Bridges’s was my doctor for about 15 years, he so far has been the only doctor I’ve ever been able to completely open up to and he was so wonderful but then he left the clinic I was at so now I’m even trying switch clinics just so I can continue having him as my doctor
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750381786
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
