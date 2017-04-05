See All Neurologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Lloyd Davis, MD

Neurology
1.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Davis, MD

Dr. Lloyd Davis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lincolnshire, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570
  2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2000, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tension Headache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Apr 05, 2017
    Prior to my visit, I've read the reviews posted to-date (5 all have been negative) and was frightened by them, but decided to go ahead and give the doctor a chance. I saw him twice, so far, and found him to be professional and, believe it or not, he listened to me, prescribed various tests, explained thoroughly their outcomes, formulated my ultimate diagnosis and indicated what's next. I never filled out a posting on this site before but felt obligated to at least offer my positive experience.
    About Dr. Lloyd Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902884596
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center|Luth Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • Luth Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

