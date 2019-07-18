Overview of Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD

Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at Contra Costa ENT a division of BASS Medical Group in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.