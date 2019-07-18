Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD
Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Ford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
-
1
Contra Costa Ent. Medical Assoc.2700 Grant St Ste 104, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-7400
-
2
John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford?
Dr. Ford is kind and caring. He has a sense of humor and is not an alarmist, everything that I look for in a doctor.
About Dr. Lloyd Ford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538259304
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ford speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.