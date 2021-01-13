Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Davies Med Ctr
Dr. Gayle's Office Locations
Lloyd B. Gayle, MD PC1150 Park Ave Ste 1F, New York, NY 10128 Directions (908) 648-5291
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cosmetic surgery is not always as simple as depicted in the media. I have learned that everyone heals differently. Although my recovery has come with challenges, I am totally satisfied with the final results of my procedures due to Dr. Gayle's great team. They are most professional and explain the potential outcomes and risks to be encountered at each stage of the process. I highly recommend him and his office to all looking for not only a great physical outcome but a great experience as well.
About Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Davies Med Ctr
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gayle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayle has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gayle speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.
