Dr. Lloyd Hancock, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Hancock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center.
Locations
Hancock Diabetes & Endocrine Center, PLLC1818 Ward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1193
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was referred to Dr Hancock as he has type 2 diabetes. Dr Hancock spent a lot of time getting to know my husband and reviewed his current meds and medical conditions. He made some changes and scheduled a follow up. It was so refreshing to have a specialist spend time getting to know a patient and we look forward to working with Dr Hancock and his wonderful staff to conquer this challenge !!
About Dr. Lloyd Hancock, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083655518
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Ctr
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hancock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hancock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hancock has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Hypothyroidism, and more.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
