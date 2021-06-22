See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (143)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD

Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Dr. Hey works at Hey Clinic Scoliosis/Spine Sgy in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hey's Office Locations

    Raleigh Office
    3320 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 790-1717
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm

  • Carteret Health Care
  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Back Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2021
    After years of back pain and seeing doctors who did not really GET scoliosis, we were so grateful to finally find Dr. Hey. He recently performed T12-S1 surgery to correct my scoliosis, and I am pleased with the outcome. He is excellent at what he does, listens well, and has a great staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Hey and his clinic.
    About Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477523876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hey works at Hey Clinic Scoliosis/Spine Sgy in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hey’s profile.

    Dr. Hey has seen patients for Back Pain, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Hey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

