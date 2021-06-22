Overview of Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD

Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Hey works at Hey Clinic Scoliosis/Spine Sgy in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.