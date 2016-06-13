See All Hematologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD

Hematology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD

Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.

Dr. Ketchum works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ketchum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Acute Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hemophilia A
Pancytopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2016
    Dr. Ketchum is my dad's doctor. He is kind, caring, compassionate and empathetic doctor. He does not rush my dad through an appointment; he takes the time to explain current health, next steps, and future outlook. He is wonderful and I appreciate the care he is giving to my dad.
    Michelle O'Leary in Duluth, MN — Jun 13, 2016
    About Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164465191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ketchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum has seen patients for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketchum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

