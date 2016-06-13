Overview of Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD

Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Ketchum works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.