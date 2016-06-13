Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Ketchum is my dad's doctor. He is kind, caring, compassionate and empathetic doctor. He does not rush my dad through an appointment; he takes the time to explain current health, next steps, and future outlook. He is wonderful and I appreciate the care he is giving to my dad.
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164465191
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
