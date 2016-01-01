Dr. Price accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Price, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Price & Lenhart Mds152 Holden Wood Rd, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lloyd Price, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
