Dr. Lloyd Saberski, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lloyd Saberski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Saberski works at Advanced Diagnstc Pain Trmt Ctr in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Haven Office
    1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 212, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 624-4208
  2. 2
    Looking Glass Optical Shop
    150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 624-4208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lloyd Saberski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821000613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Saberski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saberski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saberski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saberski works at Advanced Diagnstc Pain Trmt Ctr in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Saberski’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saberski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saberski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saberski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saberski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

