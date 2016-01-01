Dr. Lloyd Schnuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Schnuck, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Schnuck, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lloyd Schnuck, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477663490
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|University Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
