Overview

Dr. Lloyd Stegemann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center



Dr. Stegemann works at the Better Weigh Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.