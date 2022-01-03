Overview of Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD

Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Suter works at Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY and Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.