Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD

Ophthalmology
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD

Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Suter works at Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Johnson City, NY and Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Suter's Office Locations

    Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates
    1159 VESTAL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 722-1755
    Ophthalmic Associates of
    530 Columbia Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 722-1755
    Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates PC
    207 Madison Ave, Elmira, NY 14901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 734-2984
    United Health Services (uhs)
    33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 722-1755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Diplopia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 03, 2022
    Could not have been treated better at office at hospital at follow up for both eye surgeries
    Randy Holder — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124012075
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • Reading Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
