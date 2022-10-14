See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD

Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Youngblood works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Youngblood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-2453

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Youngblood?

Oct 14, 2022
Had discectomy, solved all my issues. Great treatment and staff.
GC2 — Oct 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Youngblood to family and friends

Dr. Youngblood's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Youngblood

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD.

About Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508867987
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Youngblood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Youngblood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Youngblood works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Youngblood’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngblood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngblood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngblood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngblood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lloyd Youngblood, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.