Dr. Lloyd Zucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Lloyd Zucker, MD
Dr. Lloyd Zucker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Piscataway and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Zucker's Office Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zucker is a fantastic surgeon. He is the only surgeon i would see regarding my spine. He has done surgery 4 times on my neck and back for various problems. i have been in construction most of my life and it has its casualties. Mike L.
About Dr. Lloyd Zucker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962460618
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- U Conn Affil Hosp
- Rw Johnson/UMDNJ
- New Jersey Medical School - Piscataway
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zucker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zucker has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Broken Neck and Neurostimulator Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucker.
