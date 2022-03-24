See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Lloydine Jacobs, MD

Orthopedics
4.9 (53)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lloydine Jacobs, MD

Dr. Lloydine Jacobs, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Jacobs works at Next Gen. Orthopaedics LLC in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

    Next Gen. Orthopaedics LLC
    229 Main St Unit 1100D, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 724-6735
    New Leaf Nutrition LLC
    110 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 724-6735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Chronic Neck Pain
Bursitis
Hip Sprain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2022
    Satisfied
    Brenda Smith — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Lloydine Jacobs, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992934350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloydine Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

