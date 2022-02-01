Overview of Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD

Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Chiang works at Associates in Nephrology, S.C. in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.