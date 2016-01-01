Overview

Dr. Loai Marouf, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.



Dr. Marouf works at Covenant Cardiothoracic Surgery in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.