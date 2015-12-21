See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD

Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Ramkishun works at Internal Medicine of Veranda Park PA in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramkishun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine of Veranda Park PA
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 291-2620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Purpura
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831222694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramkishun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramkishun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramkishun works at Internal Medicine of Veranda Park PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramkishun’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkishun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkishun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkishun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkishun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

