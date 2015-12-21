Dr. Ramkishun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD
Overview of Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD
Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ramkishun's Office Locations
Internal Medicine of Veranda Park PA6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 291-2620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramkishun Is a complete professional and reasonable person. I have been a faithful patient to him and his office, over the last thirteen years. I consider him one of the best and recommend all my friends and family members without any concerns. His assistant Mrs. Ramsey's is also a great asset to to his practice. Always with a smile and willing to help. She has been there my entire time with Dr. Ramkishun over the years. Great Lady!! Clean office and most languages spoken. Thank you :)
About Dr. Loakhnauth Ramkishun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramkishun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramkishun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramkishun speaks Hungarian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramkishun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramkishun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramkishun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramkishun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.