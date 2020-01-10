Overview

Dr. Loan Dao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Medicine|Ross University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Dao works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.