Overview of Dr. Loan Huynh, MD

Dr. Loan Huynh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.



Dr. Huynh works at Norcross Pediatric Clinic in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.