Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD
Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
-
1
Swagel Wootton Hiatt Eye Center220 S 63rd St, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-3937Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center4633 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (817) 784-0222
-
3
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center3645 Dallas Pkwy Ste 545, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (817) 784-0222
-
4
Swagel Wootton Eye Institute - Chandler3940 S Alma School Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 641-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramsey?
Very helpful and nice people. Would definitely recommend to anyone I know.
About Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1225195506
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Loyola
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey speaks Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.