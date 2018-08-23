See All Ophthalmologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD

Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Ramsey works at Swagel Wootton Hiatt Eye Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Dallas, TX, Plano, TX and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swagel Wootton Hiatt Eye Center
    220 S 63rd St, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-3937
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center
    4633 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-0222
  3. 3
    Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center
    3645 Dallas Pkwy Ste 545, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-0222
  4. 4
    Swagel Wootton Eye Institute - Chandler
    3940 S Alma School Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Trichiasis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Presbyopia
Trichiasis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225195506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clin Fdn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
• Loyola
    • Loyola
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loan Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

