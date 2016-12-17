Dr. Loann Trinh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loann Trinh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loann Trinh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Trinh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cameron Medical and Health Clinic8557 Research Blvd Ste 128, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 458-6900
-
2
Cameron Medical & Health Clinic7110 Cameron Rd Ste E, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 458-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
I've gone to Dr. Trinh many times over the last two years. She makes all patients feel at ease. She healed me in no time every time I had an ailment. If you can wait an hour (the only drawback of her office), then she is well worth the wait. I would call in advance and ask when and at what time she will be in the office.
About Dr. Loann Trinh, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1548240799
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.