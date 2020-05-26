Dr. Cervantes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lober Cervantes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Queens Hematology Oncology PC10850 62nd Dr Ste La, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 896-8000
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
This doctor provide the best mental health support I could have asked for. I would highly recommend that anyone with depression, anxiety, and any other issues go visit him. He and his daughter are fantastic. Going to his office, I felt at peace given the mental health support that I received time and time again
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Cervantes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervantes has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.
