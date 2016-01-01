Overview of Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD

Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Manandhar works at New Jersey Kidney Care in Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.