Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD

Gynecology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD

Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Uppendahl works at Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uppendahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office
    3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 491-5057
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2022
    This was my doctor that performed my hysterectomy. He is very kind and friendly. I am surprised with my recovery since I've never had major surgery before. He is through, understanding and trustworthy. I look forward to continued improvements in my recovery and to my last visit. I highly recommend this doctor.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356606016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppendahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uppendahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uppendahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uppendahl works at Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Uppendahl’s profile.

    Dr. Uppendahl has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppendahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppendahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppendahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppendahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppendahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

