Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (194)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD

Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Roeder Jr works at Loddie F Roeder MD in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roeder Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loddie F Roeder Jr MD PA
    189 E Austin St Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 (830) 629-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 194 ratings
    Patient Ratings (194)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2022
    As someone that struggles with any surgical procedure, I can’t be more thankful for Tammy and Dr. Roeder for their professionalism and expertise. I came to see Dr. Roeder due to experiencing post vasectomy pain after my original vasectomy 8 months prior. Dr. Roeder is experienced, personable, and kind. He talks you through the surgery and checks on you throughout the procedure. I also appreciated that they don’t put you under during the procedure, which I felt could lead to further complications. For me, I was most grateful for their prayers and reliance on God for the outcome! Thank you Tammy and Dr. Roeder for your prayers and warmth throughout the process! I highly recommend this office for those considering a vasectomy reversal!
    Steve — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891723151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roeder Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roeder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roeder Jr works at Loddie F Roeder MD in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roeder Jr’s profile.

    194 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeder Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roeder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roeder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

