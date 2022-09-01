Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD
Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Roeder Jr's Office Locations
Loddie F Roeder Jr MD PA189 E Austin St Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 629-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
As someone that struggles with any surgical procedure, I can’t be more thankful for Tammy and Dr. Roeder for their professionalism and expertise. I came to see Dr. Roeder due to experiencing post vasectomy pain after my original vasectomy 8 months prior. Dr. Roeder is experienced, personable, and kind. He talks you through the surgery and checks on you throughout the procedure. I also appreciated that they don’t put you under during the procedure, which I felt could lead to further complications. For me, I was most grateful for their prayers and reliance on God for the outcome! Thank you Tammy and Dr. Roeder for your prayers and warmth throughout the process! I highly recommend this office for those considering a vasectomy reversal!
About Dr. Loddie Roeder Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Roeder Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roeder Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roeder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeder Jr.
