Offers telehealth
Dr. Loel Fishman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Jupiter Office345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-1957
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Fishman is the MAN! He’s the only reason I’m still a patient at the practice. He’s calm but has a sense of urgency that you want in a doctor. He’s confident and makes you feel like you are in great hands. He answers my list of questions without me even asking them, and I have lots of questions. I recently had a miscarriage and he made me feel at ease and so comforting, it is so effortless with him, I don’t feel like I need to advocate one bit. When I first met him, I was pregnant and he was going over the difference between having a natural delivery and C section. His personal phone rang a few times, he apologized and continued speaking, didn’t miss a beat. A nurse quickly came in and got him and said another doctor needed his assistance at the hospital, and he ran out of the room so quickly. That’s who I want on my team. My c section was textbook and scar is beautiful l. I’ll tell anyone that will listen that he is the best!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Florida
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.