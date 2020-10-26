Dr. Loel Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loel Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. Loel Payne, MD
Dr. Loel Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellowship In Shoulder Surgery
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
Tidewater Orthopaedic Associates Inc.4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Payne saw me for a shoulder issue and I was able to be seen really fast. He was very nice and helped get me out of pain.
About Dr. Loel Payne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Shoulder Surgery
- Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- New Haven
- Orthopedic Surgery
