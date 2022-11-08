Dr. Logan D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Logan D'Souza, MD is a Dermatologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Forest Dermatology1119 Hendersonville Rd Ste 300, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6003
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I recently had Mohs surgery with Dr. D’Souza and I am pleased to report that the doctor and his nurse Josh were outstanding. Their professional manner, friendly demeanor along with outstanding results from my surgery demand the five star review that I give the Doctor. Medical staff and office staff. Thank you Dr. D’Souza.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Souza has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Souza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.