Dr. Logan D'Souza, MD is a Dermatologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. D'Souza works at Forest Dermatology in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.