Dr. Logan Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Logan Turner, MD is a Dermatologist in Prospect, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Dermaesthetics of Louisville - Prospect10619 Meeting St Unit 106, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (502) 326-2622
First Urology Psc1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3415
Have A Heart Foundation Inc.310 E Broadway Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 585-5249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Logan Turner, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679742290
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
