Dr. Lohaliz Bobe Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobe Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lohaliz Bobe Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lohaliz Bobe Vega, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Bobe Vega works at
Locations
-
1
Sleep & Pulmonary Center4235 Kings Hwy Unit 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 274-4263
-
2
Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists25086 Olympia Ave Unit 300, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 274-4262
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bobe Vega?
She is fantastic. Always friendly, always professional, and very interested and knowledgeable. Switching to her as my pulmonologist has actually saved my life, and I feel better than I have in years. She is a gem.
About Dr. Lohaliz Bobe Vega, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1851528202
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobe Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobe Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobe Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobe Vega works at
Dr. Bobe Vega has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobe Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobe Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobe Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobe Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobe Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.