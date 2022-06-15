Overview

Dr. Lohaliz Bobe Vega, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Bobe Vega works at Pulmonary Sleep & Critical Care Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.