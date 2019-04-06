See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Lohith Bose, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (28)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lohith Bose, MD

Dr. Lohith Bose, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.

Dr. Bose works at BOSE PLASTIC SURGERY in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Bose's Office Locations

    Bose Plastic Surgery
    4410 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 544-3144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Bose and his staff were more than amazing!! I had a breast reduction on 3/28/19, I can't say enough about how wonderful, caring and concerned he was. His receptionist and nurse were just as wonderful. I would definitely recommend him to anybody I know.
    — Apr 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Lohith Bose, MD
    About Dr. Lohith Bose, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1134382120
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lohith Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

