Overview of Dr. Lohith Reddy, MD

Dr. Lohith Reddy, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at St. Anthony Hospital Women's Clinic in Pendleton, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.