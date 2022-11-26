Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Stroman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD
Overview of Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD
Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Chang-Stroman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chang-Stroman's Office Locations
-
1
Kona Dermatology77-311 Sunset Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-6355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang-Stroman?
We had an emergency during our vacation and visited his clinic. Dr. Stroman provided timely and informative care for our situation. We highly recommend him to others!
About Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780770529
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang-Stroman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang-Stroman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang-Stroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang-Stroman works at
Dr. Chang-Stroman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Stroman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Stroman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Stroman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Stroman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.