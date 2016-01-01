Dr. Loida Constantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loida Constantino, MD
Overview of Dr. Loida Constantino, MD
Dr. Loida Constantino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Constantino works at
Dr. Constantino's Office Locations
1
Office1777 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Constantino?
About Dr. Loida Constantino, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1487767604
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constantino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constantino works at
Dr. Constantino speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.