Overview of Dr. Lois Krousgrill, MD

Dr. Lois Krousgrill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.



Dr. Krousgrill works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.