Dr. Lois Lambrecht, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lois Lambrecht, MD

Dr. Lois Lambrecht, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lambrecht works at Center For Wholism in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lambrecht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lois K Lambrecht MD PC
    2401 N Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 333-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lois Lambrecht, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205817343
    Education & Certifications

    • Ind U Med Ctr
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lois Lambrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambrecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambrecht works at Center For Wholism in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lambrecht’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

