Dr. Lois Lello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lois Lello, MD
Dr. Lois Lello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Lello works at
Dr. Lello's Office Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lello is one who truly cares about your well being and is sure to address everything you need before she’s done with your appointment. Just an amazing woman all around.
About Dr. Lois Lello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255367850
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
