Overview of Dr. Lois Osier, MD

Dr. Lois Osier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Osier works at OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Pineville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.