Dr. Lois Townshend, MD
Overview of Dr. Lois Townshend, MD
Dr. Lois Townshend, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandwich, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Townshend's Office Locations
Woods Orthodontics P.c.441 ROUTE 130, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 888-8873
- 2 45 Resnik Rd Ste 304, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-4434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was having a slight double vision problem. Dr. Townsend told me she could surgically fix it by adjusting the the eye muscles. She fixed a years old problem in a matter of minutes. I read the reviews about long waits and her rushed demeanor. This is true but she has talents desperately needed in this and other communities. She is worth the wait.
About Dr. Lois Townshend, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356450456
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townshend has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townshend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townshend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townshend has seen patients for Floaters, Diplopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townshend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Townshend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townshend.
