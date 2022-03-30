Overview of Dr. Lois Townshend, MD

Dr. Lois Townshend, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandwich, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Townshend works at Woods Orthodontics P.c. in Sandwich, MA with other offices in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Diplopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.