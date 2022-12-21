Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bathla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD
Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bathla works at
Dr. Bathla's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 571-7197Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists-San Antonio Northeast2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 390-3903Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bathla?
I was received into care promptly. My surgery was without delays. The care team was excellent. There were no negative incidents. Dr. Bathla was frank with reporting results. I like him as surgeon and recommend him.
About Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1053537290
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center - Omaha, NE
- Creighton University Medical Center|Creighton University Medical Center - Omaha, NE|Maulana Azad Medical College
- Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bathla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bathla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bathla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bathla works at
Dr. Bathla speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bathla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bathla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bathla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.