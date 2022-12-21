Overview of Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD

Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bathla works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.