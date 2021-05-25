Overview of Dr. Lokesh Reddy, MD

Dr. Lokesh Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College|Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.