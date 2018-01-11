Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantuwaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD
Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Tantuwaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tantuwaya's Office Locations
-
1
Lokesh Tantuwaya M.d. Inc.7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 300-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tantuwaya?
DR. Tantuwaya has done amazing things for my back pain! He is kind, thorough and all around brilliant! I highly recommend him to anyone in need of a neurosurgeon! I have NEVER. Felt rushed, he listens to my every word and explains everything in a way that is easy to understand. He is excellent at explaining the procedures and the expectations. He is truly a kind man.
About Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1124066097
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantuwaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantuwaya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantuwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tantuwaya works at
Dr. Tantuwaya speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantuwaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantuwaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantuwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantuwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.