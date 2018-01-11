See All Neurosurgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD

Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Tantuwaya works at Lokesh Tantuwaya M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tantuwaya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lokesh Tantuwaya M.d. Inc.
    7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 300-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Brain Surgery
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Brain Surgery

Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124066097
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantuwaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tantuwaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tantuwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tantuwaya works at Lokesh Tantuwaya M.d. Inc. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tantuwaya’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantuwaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantuwaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantuwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantuwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

