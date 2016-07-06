Dr. Lokesh Tejwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lokesh Tejwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lokesh Tejwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Jabalpur and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 110, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tehwani's calm, caring, educated and professional demeanor led our family through a difficult health issue. He was so reassuring and patiently answered questions with excellent wisdom and warmth. He is an excellent Doctor. We are so very thankful for this wonderful cardiologist!
About Dr. Lokesh Tejwani, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jabalpur Hospital and Research Center
- Govt Med Coll Jabalpur
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejwani has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tejwani speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejwani.
