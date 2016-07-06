Overview

Dr. Lokesh Tejwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Jabalpur and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Tejwani works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.